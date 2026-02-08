The squad has made the switch from Ford to Toyota, acting as the homologation team for the Japanese marque’s plunge into the V8 battleground.

Toyota has taken significant branding on the Chaz Mostert and Ryan Wood-driven machines, with GR featuring on the quarter panels and Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia emblazoned on the windscreen banners.

The team’s base colours though remain the same as in recent season with Optus and Truck Assist having signed extensions to their respective naming rights deals.

Walkinshaw’s liveries were shown to team partners at Toyota’s design studio in Melbourne last Wednesday before Mostert’s Supra was dispatched to Queensland for parity testing.

Mostert’s chassis is the car previously seen in grey during wind tunnel testing in the US, while Wood has been given the previously all-black Supra that clocked 5000km of engine testing at circuits around Australia.

Advertisements

Team CEO Bruce Stewart praised the efforts of his squad amid a last-minute rush to get the Supras to the grid in Sydney.

“We are absolutely honoured to finally reveal our Mobil 1 Optus Racing #1 Toyota GR Supra and Mobil 1 Truck Assist Racing #2 Toyota GR Supra to the public,” he said.

“Toyota’s entry and these race cars are a game changer, and the trust and commitment placed in our team is something not lost on any of us.

“The entire Walkinshaw TWG Racing team have done an incredible job to get these cars to this point, every single department and staff member has played a critical role in making this a reality.

“It’s been one of the biggest off-seasons we’ve ever experienced, there’s been hardly a day off since Adelaide, but I couldn’t be prouder of the effort, commitment and level of delivery.

“We’ve got two stunning GR Supra’s ready for round 1, the number 1 on Chaz’s car which is a real honour to see, and a group of people as hungry as ever.

“We know the challenge in front of us, but we are ready for it all.”

There will be five Toyotas on the grid this season with Brad Jones Racing joining Walkinshaw in the venture.

BJR finally received its first Toyota engine last Wednesday and is expected to reveal and shake down its maiden Supra in the coming days.

Toyota Australia’s vice president of sales, marketing and franchise operations, John Pappas, noted the manufacturer has been “pushing through setbacks” to get to the grid.

Pappas has taken over as Toyota’s front man for the Supercars project after its architect, Sean Hanley, was shuffled into an advisory role this year.

“Toyota Australia is extremely proud to join the Supercars grid in 2026, an achievement only made possible through our partnership with Walkinshaw TWG Racing as our homologation team,” said Pappas.

“Together, we’ve taken this car from the road to the racetrack, pushing through setbacks and breaking new ground.

“We’re excited to finally be here, and ready to see what we can achieve on the grid – this is just the beginning!”

Mostert’s machine will hit the track on Monday for testing at QR before heading to Mount Panorama, clocking further laps in dedicated test sessions during the 12 Hour weekend.