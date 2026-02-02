He comes to BRT off the back of finishing runner-up to former Tickford Racing teammate Rylan Gray in last year’s Super2 Series.

Dalton will be joined by Bailey Sweeny, who will continue with BRT for his second tilt in the Supercars feeder series.

Dalton will drive the #43 while Sweeny continues in the #33 entry.

BRT said the expansion was part of an “ongoing commitment to driver development and strengthening progression pathways” in the sport.

“Expanding our Super2 program is an important step for us and for the broader driver pathway in Australian motorsport,” said team owner Tim Blanchard.

“It’s about creating opportunity and providing the right environment for young drivers to develop.

“Lochie’s results through the 2025 season showed real pace and talent, while Bailey’s progress in his rookie year laid a strong foundation to build from.

“Our focus is on development and performance, and on giving drivers the tools they need to take that next step toward Supercars.”

Dalton’s third Super2 Series tilt was headlined by taking the most pole positions of any driver, as well as three race wins and six podiums.

After finishing second to Gray, Dalton had initially not planned to race in the Super2 Series this year.

Dalton will contest the Supercars Championship’s Enduro Cup with Erebus Motorsport this year, co-driving with Cooper Murray.

“I didn’t want to come back just to make up the numbers,” said Dalton, who will drive an ex-Tickford Racing Ford Mustang.

“There’s definitely some unfinished business for me, and I’m coming in with that clear focus.

“The team has shown they’re building something strong, and I feel like this is the right place for me to push for the championship again.”

Sweeny said he wants to build on his debut season, which included on podium finish at Queensland Raceway.

“We built a good foundation last season and I learnt a lot, so I’m ready to come back and see what we can achieve,” said Sweeny.

“Continuing with the team gives me real confidence heading into the new year, and I’m looking forward to having Lochie alongside me as both a teammate and a benchmark.”

The 2026 Super2 Series begins at the Dunlop Sydney 500 on February 20-22.