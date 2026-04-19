After Ryan Wood’s engine cried no more, he surrendered the points lead of the Jason Richards Memorial Trophy.

That put Kostecki and Triple Eight Race Engineering’s Broc Feeney level on points. On a countback, whoever finished ahead of the other would win the trophy.

Kostecki needed to either pass Mostert ahead of him or hope that Feeney fell back.

The Dick Johnson Racing driver took destiny into his own hands and mounted an attack on his Walkinshaw TWG Racing rival with three laps to go.

Entering Turn 2, Kostecki lunged Mostert and got alongside him exiting the corner.

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Mostert covered and made wheel-to-wheel contact, which he said spat him sideways into Kostecki and forced the Mustang onto the grass.

Kostecki swore over the radio before his engineer George Commins replied: “What a joke. What the hell was that for?”

Brodie needed to make that pass and it's resulted in DRAMA between him and Brodie Kostecki!! #RepcoSC #Sueprcars pic.twitter.com/fKX05OeXaG — Supercars (@supercars) April 19, 2026

Speaking after the incident, a calm Kostecki offered his view of the events.

“It was just an interesting thing,” he said on Fox Sports’ coverage.

“I seem to have a real issue with that corner and being in the dust. Interesting.

“Obviously disappointed not to walk away with the trophy, but that’s how it goes. The officials made their call on the penalty and that’s really about it. I don’t have nothing else to add.

“I got a fair way up the inside and I think he saw that I was coming pretty late and tried to turn in but I was already up a fair way, so it put me up on the grass there,” he added.

“I didn’t run him off the road on exit or anything. I gave him a car length because I’m not about that and then obviously the rest happened.

“Interesting, but glad I didn’t take out any other cars obviously and I believe there’s a flag post there as well, so glad nothing serious happened. It’s the way it goes sometimes.

“Sometimes you’re the bug and sometimes you’re the windscreen. We’ll go back, send the cars back in the container and try to be better.”

Asked about the muted reaction to the clash, Kostecki said it was still early days in the Supercars season.

“How many rounds are we in? It’s the fourth round in,” he said.

“The championship concludes on that Sunday at Adelaide.”

Mostert, meanwhile, laid some of the blame on interlocking wheels while questioning Kostecki’s move.

“First of all, not the outcome we wanted after that,” he said.

“Brodie was pretty adventurous down there at [turn] two and bowled me wide, so I let him know I was pretty upset with it.

“Like I said, it wasn’t my intention for sure. We made wheel-to-wheel contact and the thing just spat me sideways. Then the last one, obviously whiplashed Brodie off.”

Asked if he would speak to Kostecki, Mostert said: “I’m trying to find him but I’m pretty sure he doesn’t want to talk to me right now.”

After those interviews, the pair were seen speaking together.

“The details of that conversation have yet to come to light, though Fox Sports commentator Garth Tander characterised what would likely have been said.

“It’s good to see this happening,” said Tander.

“They won’t agree at the conclusion of this conversation, but at least they’re seeing and hearing each other’s point of view live, not second-hand through the media or something else.

“What a surprise. Two drivers with a different opinion of an incident.”

Supercars returns with the Tasmania Super440 on May 22-24.