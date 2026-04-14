Teams unloaded the 24 cars from their containers at the venue this afternoon ahead of the weekend’s maiden championship event on the South Island.

The containers were packed on Saturday night at Taupo following a decision to cancel Sunday’s action due to Cyclone Vaianu.

While all cars escaped the twin Taupo races without serious damage, the action-packed races left plenty of battle scars to attend to.

Teams will have two more full days to undertake servicing and maintenance work before track action begins on Friday.

The rustic Ruapuna pit lane features car ports rather than full garages, with temporary marquees added at the back for the Supercars event.

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Triple Eight holds the prized position at pit exit having returned to the lead of the teams’ championship at Taupo, with arch rivals Walkinshaw TWG now second.