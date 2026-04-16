Most have driven the track in various equipment, though only a handful have ever raced there.

None will have ever driven a Supercar there until Friday morning’s solitary 45-minute practice, which marks the start of a jammed schedule.

Championship leader Brodie Kostecki said the truncated build-up could create some “spicy” scenarios as drivers learn on the fly.

“It’s quite a different track than I’d say we’re probably used to,” said the Dick Johnson Racing driver.

“It’s a bit tight and pretty narrow in some spots, so the racing’s probably going to be pretty exciting at points throughout the races.

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“We’re just excited to be here for the double-header and it’s great to be here in Christchurch.

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“The track’s going to be pretty spicy at some points throughout the races I’d say.

“I’m just looking forward to the on-track battles.”

Ruapuna is characterised by a high-seed kink at the end of the front straight that narrows dramatically for the second turn where passing will be possible.

Turn 3 is colloquially known as “Pothole” for the ruts that often get dug out on the corner exit.

The Turn 4 hairpin is expected to be a hot spot for passing with a big braking zone.

The rest of the track has high risk attached for any moves given the tight and twisty esses and flowing flip-flop through Turn 9 and 10.

“The track’s very tight in some spots,” Kostecki explained.

“it’s probably going to race pretty interesting at some points, but we don’t really know until we head out onto the track for the first time and we all fire down into turn one.

“I’m sure there’ll be a gaggle of cars probably in the sandpit at some point.”

David Reynolds is one of just a handful of drivers to have raced at Ruapuna, though his last experience was more than a decade ago in 2009 racing a Porsche Carrera Cup car.

The Team 18 driver likened it to “little Mickey Mouse country-style” tracks including Winton Motor Raceway, Queensland Raceway and One Raceway (formerly Wakefield Park).

“All these little, really difficult tracks to drive – it takes a little bit to understand them,” said Reynolds.

“I’m not assuming anyone’s going to roll out there and put the fastest time down ever in the first lap. It’s going to take a little bit to learn the ways of the track

“It’s been 15 years since I raced here, but I remember it really well. The track has changed in bits and pieces. The kerb profile is slightly different, but the layout is the same.”

Another unknown is the track surface and how the Dunlop soft compound tyre and super soft compound tyre will degrade.

“That’s why a race on Friday will benefit the category,” said Reynolds.

“There’s definitely more deg on the super soft tyre and when you’re driving on that tyre, you’ve gotta be really conscious of how you drive it.

“No one’s done a full Supercar race here before, so you don’t know.

“The first lap’s always the most chaotic, like where can I make the biggest advantage? Where’s my best placement of the car? Where can I go around the outside and get a few spots and not get crashed into?

“No one really knows that yet, so it’s gonna be exciting, really exciting.”

Friday’s program begins with practice at 7:35am AEST before qualifying at 12:15pm AEST. Race 1 of the weekend is slated for 2:35pm AEST.