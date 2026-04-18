The Grove Racing started from second but for the second day straight suffered slow start and was down to fifth by Turn 1.

He recovered to fourth before inheriting the lead as those ahead of him pitted. Payne elected to run long in the 37-lap affair, pitting later than anyone else.

As Dick Johnson Racing’s Brodie Kostecki and Payne’s teammate Kai Allen warred for the effective lead of the race, their battle brought the Kiwi into contention.

Despite older tyres and a long first stint, Payne left the pits and returned to the race behind Kostecki and Payne.

However, half a lap later, Payne’s right rear wheel parted company coming out of Turn 9 before coming to a rest on the grass between Turn 4 and 5.

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It was the second day straight that Payne was hampered by circumstances out of his control following the bizarre phantom Safety Car scenes during Friday’s opener.

A critical chance at an overcut goes begging for Matt Payne, who loses a wheel after his pit stop!! Follow the Race Live Feed here: https://t.co/7dJ4PB7Dba #RepcoSC #Supercars pic.twitter.com/5eFASt7DrL — Supercars (@supercars) April 18, 2026

The problems for Payne were Ryan Wood’s gain, who inherited third place and scored his second straight podium.

“It was a bit dicey but he did the right thing. He pulled out of the way,” said Wood.

“Matty is a real smart operator and he got out of the way and did the right thing. It was pretty average to see for him.

“I feel sorry for Matty Payne and their team because they deserved to be here. Gutwrenching for them,” he added.

“For us, we struggled then. We didn’t have the speed of the front two or Matty.

“We were lurking around the Red Bull pace but sort of dropped back.

“I hurt the tyre quite bad in that second stint on the left front and that was management from there.

“Tough one going into the next one, but all in all still happy when you’re third. That was the goal heading into that race.”

Payne and Wood will line up alongside each other in the front row for the third Supercars race at Ruapuna.

Race 3 of the ITM Christchurch Super440 gets underway at 2:10pm AEST.