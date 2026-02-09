The squad has revealed its Supercheap Auto wildcard will compete with #15 – as used by Lowndes to win the Australian Touring Car Championship on debut 30 years ago.

That triumph came with the Holden Racing Team, which had begun using the #15 in 1992 – chosen to pair with its existing #16.

It became #015 by the time of Lowndes’ sensational Bathurst debut with the squad in 1994 – a reference to team sponsor Telecom MobileNet.

The number was simplified back to #15 when the telecommunications company withdrew its support ahead of what proved a sensational 1996 season.

Lowndes raced in Europe in 1997 before returning to HRT and taking #15 to a second championship in 1998, after which he used the champion’s #1.

Advertisements

The fan favourite left HRT at the end of 2000 and for the last 21 years has been synonymous with #888 while driving for Triple Eight Race Engineering.

Lowndes’ decision to stick with GM amid Triple Eight’s defection to Ford meant a change of team and number, the choice of which neatly ties in with the 1996 anniversary.

“I’ve spent almost two decades racing with #888, so to sit down with Charlie [Schwerkolt] and talk about what comes next was exciting,” said Lowndes.

“The number 15 was the first one that came to mind because it’s where my Supercars career began back in 1996.

“To have the chance to return to it now, 30 years on, and to be able to do that with Team 18 is really special.

“I think fans are going to love it, because it brings back a lot of memories, not just for me, but for everyone who remembers those early years.

“To go full circle and come back to 15 after three decades is something I’m incredibly proud of.”

Team owner Schwerkolt added his delight at being able to celebrate Lowndes’ history.

“Craig Lowndes is one of the true legends of our sport, and the number 15 is where it all began for him,” he said.

“People still remember the impact he had with that number, winning races, winning championships and announcing himself as something special from day one.

“To be able to bring that number back for Craig, 30 years on from his debut, and celebrate an incredible career in this way is something we’re extremely proud of at Team 18.

“It’s a chance to celebrate an extraordinary career, the history of the sport, and what Craig has meant to generations of Supercars fans.”

Lowndes is expected to share the #15 Team 18 Camaro with Porsche Carrera Cup runner Bayley Hall in The Bend 500 and Bathurst 1000 events.

Triple Eight last week confirmed it will bestow its #888 on Will Brown this season, returning it to the full-time grid for the first time since Lowndes’ retirement in 2018.

The #15 last appeared in 2020 with Rick Kelly, who had won the 2004 Bathurst 1000 (alongside Greg Murphy) and 2006 championship with the number.

It had transferred through the Holden Young Lions, Kmart Racing and HSV Dealer Team outfits between 1999 and 2008 before becoming part of Kelly Racing.

The Kmart era included Greg Murphy adopting his famous #51 as a simple reversal of #15.