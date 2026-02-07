Lowndes’ departure from the Brisbane team after 21 years came as part of the fallout from Triple Eight’s defection from Chevrolet.

The seven-time Bathurst 1000 winner – and indeed the entire Supercheap Auto wildcard program – has moved from Triple Eight to new GM factory squad Team 18.

Lowndes, who recently visited Triple Eight to hand over his #888 plate to Will Brown, was in Team 18’s Melbourne workshop this week sussing out his new home.

The 51-year-old does not know when he’ll have his first drive of a Team 18 Camaro but is already brimming with trademark enthusiasm.

“[At the moment we’re] just trying to work out seating positions and trying to get ahead of the game,” Lowndes told Speedcafe.

“When we do get an opportunity to drive the car it’ll be as familiar as when I left Triple Eight.

“I’ll do the test days and be part of Team 18 and really understand their philosophy and how they operate, which is going to be the focus this year to get set up for Bathurst time.”

As per previous years, Lowndes will co-drive the wildcard in the Enduro Cup races alongside a young gun.

While no co-driver has been announced, Speedcafe understands Porsche Carrera Cup star Bayley Hall is set to score the coveted seat.

The 22-year-old Gold Coaster will be the latest to benefit from Lowndes’ experience, debuting in the Great Race as the veteran makes his 33rd start.

As for Lowndes’ initial impressions of Charlie Schwerkolt’s Team 18?

“Obviously carrying over the Camaros from last year, they’re pretty organised,” he said.

“I’ve known Charlie for a long time and he’s a good operator. ATB (Adrian Burgess) is there, Richard Hollway, there’s a lot of familiar faces there which is really great for me.

“I’m just excited to work with a whole new crew and just understanding how they go about their business.

“Every team has its own way and methods. It’s just about what Team 18 looks like and getting in behind the scenes and hopefully giving them some input from where I’ve been.

“From HRT days to FPR and obviously Triple Eight, you take a little bit out of every team and how they operate. I’m really excited.”

The big question is whether Team 18 and its drivers Anton De Pasquale and David Reynolds can win races for GM as they attempt to fill the huge void left by Triple Eight.

Lowndes believes that’s “absolutely” possible after a strong back end to 2025, but feels performing consistently will be the biggest challenge.

“The strongest thing Triple Eight has always had is their consistency and ability to rebound from bad results,” he said.

“Even a bad day, you always know if they have a bad Saturday they’ll come back strong Sunday.

‘I think that’s what Team 18 and all the Chevy teams all need to find a bit of that consistency, more so than anything.

“Any given day, Davey or Anton have been race winners and contenders, it’s just a matter of making that more consistent.”

Lowndes, who will be absent from the upcoming Bathurst 12 Hour for the first time in a decade, is set to reveal his Team 18 race number on Monday.

The veteran will also be part of the team’s season launch, set to take place on Tuesday.