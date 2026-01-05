Dean Orr has been appointed team manager, Carly Hammersley has been elevated from commercial manager to chief operating officer, and John Booker has been named chief financial officer.

“Erebus doesn’t change what it is,” said Erebus Motorsport founder Betty Klimenko.

“This team is built on belief, commitment, hard work, fight and passion.

“What matters is having the right people in the right roles to support that.

“Carly and Dean both bring strength, clarity and accountability.

“They work hard, they tell it straight, and they put the team first.

“That’s what I expect, and that’s what Erebus has always been about.”

The team has also confirmed the departure of Bradley Packham. He was affectionately known as “B2” within the organisation alongside former team principal Brad “B1” Tremain.

The team said Packham will step away from motorsport to spend more time with his family.

“B2 has given a huge amount to Erebus over many years. He’s part of the Erebus story and always will be,” said Erebus Motorsport CEO Barry Ryan.

“We wish him nothing but the best but knowing him, just like B1, we’re pretty sure we’ll see him pop up for the odd cameo appearance down the track,”

Orr has experience at Dick Johnson Racing and was a key link between Erebus Motorsport and Image Racing’s program in the Super2 Series.

“Dean is no-nonsense, experienced and passionate – exactly what Erebus is about,” said Ryan.

“He understands people, he understands racing, and he leads by example.

“He’s a great fit for our crew and will help lift us to where we want to be.”

“Erebus is a team that wears its heart on its sleeve,”

Orr added: “There’s real passion here, but also honesty about the work required to succeed. I’m looking forward to getting stuck in and contributing to what this team is building.”

Hammersley’s promotion will see her take on responsibilities for non-performance parts of the team.

That will include operations, partnerships, communications, administration, and long-term planning.

“Carly gets Erebus. She understands the sport, she understands the business, and she understands our people,” Ryan continued.

“Having people working alongside you that you can trust is vital, and having her take charge of the non-performance side means the whole team is aligned and focused.

“That’s incredibly important for where we’re heading.”

Hammersley added: “When I joined Erebus, I knew immediately it was where I was supposed to be. I care deeply about this team and where we want to take it.

“Working alongside Betty (Klimenko), Barry and Dean, my focus is making sure the business supports the racing and that we’re set up the right way for what’s ahead.”

Erebus Motorsport will go into the 2026 Repco Supercars Championship with Cooper Murray alongside Super2 Series graduate Jobe Stewart.