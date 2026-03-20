Murphy will drive the #167 Shelby Mustang, with regular driver and owner Steve Noyer unavailable due to prior commitments.

A star of New Zealand motorsport, Murphy’s involvement will provide a significant boost to the category.

The event will mark the first time Murphy has contested the Central Muscle Cars series, which will have four races over the Taupo weekend.

“I appreciate the opportunity,” said Murphy in an announcement video.

“It’s a great class, I love the cars that are in it, I love the noise that they make, you boys put on a pretty good show.

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“Supercars is a big event, and we want to make sure the crowds in between the Supercars races are happy.”

Star of the category, Angus Fogg, drove the Mustang at the NextGen NZ Championship season opener and won the first race, and Noyer believes that with Murphy behind the wheel, the car can be a contender.

The Central Muscle Cars series joins TA2 NZ and the New Zealand Toyota 86 Championship on the support card for the Taupo Super440.

The Supercars Championship NZ double-header commences at Taupo on April 10-12, followed by Ruapuna near Christchurch the following weekend on April 17-19.