In addition to his GT World Challenge Australia schedule with Arise Racing GT and Elliott Schutte, Evans has sealed his return to GT World Challenge Asia with Phantom Global Racing.

Evans will race an Audi R8 with Andres Pato, marking the first time he has raced in the series since 2024.

“Jaxon Evans, Andres Pato and the Audi R8 LMS GT3 is a very exciting combination,” said Alexander Blackie, head of Audi Sport customer racing Asia.

“Both drivers are race winners with the R8 LMS and should prove to be a potent force this year

“Together with the previously-announced GT World Challenge Asia line-up of Cheng Congfu and Yu Kuai we have a nicely balanced squad ready to challenge for the overall title in the region’s leading GT3 series.”

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Evans’ co-driver races under various pseudonyms globally, all of which translate to ‘Andrew Duck’.

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Andres Pato is the latest Spanish alternative, alongside the French translation Andre Canard and Italian version Andrea Anatra.

His real name is, in fact, Andrew Haryanto.

The Indonesian has an unusual interest in ducks, and even raced one of his cars in a scheme covered in rubber ducks.

GT World Challenge Asia begins at Sepang on April 4-5 before visiting Mandalika on May 2-3.

The series then heads to Shanghai on June 5-6 and then Fuji on July 11-12.

Okayama hosts the penultimate round on August 29-30 before the season closer at Beijing on October 3-4.

Evans will dovetail his GT commitments with a two-race Supercars schedule with Walkinshaw TWG Racing.