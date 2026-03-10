The former motorcycle racer was captured on the TV broadcast throwing his cap to the ground in the Triple Eight garage as Broc was spun in the middle of an angry pack.

Unseen in the aftermath, Feeney Sr subsequently played a small role in ensuring the #88 Mustang can be repaired in time for the upcoming trip to New Zealand.

Triple Eight only has five days to fix the car before it’s required for the sea voyage, meaning getting its transporter back to Brisbane became the first priority.

“Broc’s dad Paul actually jumped in the truck to get this back sooner, so we had two truckies swap out halfway through,” revealed team manager Mark Dutton in an update today.

“[Mechanics] Jordie and Joel smashed on [with it] last night.

“Engine is out, suspension is out, the side of the car is off, the transaxle is out… we’ve also taken the engine out as a precaution.”

The main damage occurred at the rear of the car, which struck Cooper Murray’s Camaro as Feeney spun wildly across the track.

Gen3 chassis consist of a main centre section with bolt-on clips front and rear.

“The lads ripped [the rear clip] out yesterday, we’ll be putting a new one in and probably changing the front clip out too as an extra precaution,” added Dutton.

Triple Eight is pushing on with the rapid repair despite having a fully operational spare car, which was driven by Daniel Ricciardo at Calder Park last week.