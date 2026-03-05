Ford has released a short clip of the event it conducted at Calder Park on Wednesday featuring the two Aussies.

It shows Feeney racing his Supercar against Ricciardo in the Ford M-Sport Raptor T1+.

That was followed by Feeney driving the Raptor with Ricciardo as passenger and then Ricciardo taking to the wheel of the Supercar.

It was the latest in a series of Supercars drives for Ricciardo, who has previously sampled Ford, Holden and Nissan V8s in various promos.

Red Bull’s Calder extravaganza came a day after Oscar Piastri drove a Tickford Mustang Supercar at the venue for Monster Energy.