Ford has released a short clip of the event it conducted at Calder Park on Wednesday featuring the two Aussies.
It shows Feeney racing his Supercar against Ricciardo in the Ford M-Sport Raptor T1+.
That was followed by Feeney driving the Raptor with Ricciardo as passenger and then Ricciardo taking to the wheel of the Supercar.
It was the latest in a series of Supercars drives for Ricciardo, who has previously sampled Ford, Holden and Nissan V8s in various promos.
Red Bull’s Calder extravaganza came a day after Oscar Piastri drove a Tickford Mustang Supercar at the venue for Monster Energy.
