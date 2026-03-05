Ojeda lost control of his #31 PremiAir Racing Chevrolet Camaro at Turn 5 and made heavy contact with the left-hand side with the parallel wall.

Thursday is the busiest day of the Supercars program at the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, with two practice sessions, back-to-back qualifying for Race 1 and Race 2, and first 19-lap race.

Speaking ahead of qualifying, Ojeda explained the incident.

“Just turned in from a little bit wider and just with how dirty the track is off-line, just got caught in the dirt,” said Ojeda.

“Once it was off-line a little bit, I was just trying to pull as much speed out of it as I could. Unfortunate.

Advertisements

“Obviously a fair bit of damage to our #31 Camaro, so we’ll miss qualifying but hopefully we’ll get out there for the race.”



Click here to talk to the team. Align your business with the home of Australian motorsport news.

It’s been a bruising start to Ojeda’s first Supercars season as a full-timer.

At the Sydney 500 he lost a wheel during Race 2 and made an ill-fated gamble to switch to wet weather tyres in Race 3. Nevertheless, Ojeda took positives out of the weekend.

“A lot of positives,” said Ojeda.

“We didn’t get the results. Took a gamble in the last race with the wets and some other instances in the pit lane that made it a tough Saturday.

“Ultimately, the things that I learnt in the back half of the last two rounds of last year, what I personally needed to work on was a lot about managing the tyre, which coming to Sydney was a big focal point for me.

“I felt like, putting those things aside, my race pace was still super strong and managed to look after that tyre, which was a big positive or me, so we’ll take that now into the next round when tyre life becomes a bit more of a key factor with the pit stops and the strategy. Some positives.”