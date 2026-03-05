After taking pole position for Thursday afternoon’s race, Kostecki got out of his #17 Ford Mustang with a noticeably dirty race suit.

Supercars pit lane reporter Mark Larkham said the 2023 champion had been ill in the car and vomited on his fastest lap.

His team were pictured cleaning the car in between sessions.

Kostecki led the in-form James Golding for the Blanchard Racing Team by a meagre 0.0437s at the conclusion of the 12-minute session.

Third went the way of Broc Feeney in the #88 Triple Eight Race Engineering Mustang while Matt Payne was fourth in the #19 Grove Racing Mustang.

Advertisements

Chaz Mostert was fifth in the best of the Toyota Supra quintet for Walkinshaw TWG Racing, while the best of the Chevrolet Camaro contingent was Anton De Pasquale in seventh for Team 18.



Click here to talk to the team. Align your business with the home of Australian motorsport news.

The session was without major incident, save for Macauley Jones suffering an engine issue with his Supra.

“It had no oil pressure when I started the thing up and it didn’t recover obviously,” said Jones.

“I think it looks like we’ve spat a belt, so we’re going to have a look into it. Pretty disappointing to not even get out on track.”

The car was fixed in time for the second qualifying sessions.

Results: Repco Supercars Championship Melbourne SuperSprint, Qualifying (Race 1)