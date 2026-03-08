There were extraordinary scenes approaching Turn 1 when Kai Allen’s #26 Grove Racing Mustang launched into the air thanks to wheel-to-wheel contact with Ryan Wood’s #2 Walkinshaw TWG Racing Supra.

Wood speared off at Turn 1 while Allen was nudged into Feeney thanks to a hit from the Macauley Jones in his #996 Brad Jones Racing Supra, which tipped the #88 Triple Eight Mustang into a spin.

Feeney kept his foot on the throttle and lit up his rear tyres in a cloud of smoke.

As the field tried to avoid the spinning Mustang, Erebus Motorsport’s Cooper Murray and Matt Stone Racing’s Zach Bates were left with nowhere to go and each hit the Red Bull racer.

The contact whipped Feeney around, who sounded shaken over the radio.

“Oh my god, oh my god,” said Feeney.

“I’m okay. F***. I’m okay.”

Amid all the carnage, David Reynolds was tipped into a spin thanks to nose-to-tail contact from Dick Johnson Racing’s Rylan Gray.

Racing resumed on Lap 5 with Will Brown ahead of Tickford Racing’s Thomas Randle and the Blanchard Racing Team’s Aaron Cameron.