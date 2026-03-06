United Autosport’s exit was confirmed late last year and triggered a rebranding of the team from Walkinshaw Andretti United to Walkinshaw TWG Racing.

That update also accounted for the fact the Dan Towriss-led TWG took over Andretti Global in early 2025 ahead of its entry into Formula 1 via Cadillac.

Walkinshaw flagged via Lucky Dogs this week that an announcement of a new equity partner is imminent.

“We’ll look for another partner now because we do want to have that three-partner model going forward,” he said.

“It’s really, really important for the team and it does help with a bunch of different other things financially.

“So we’ll hopefully have an announcement on that pretty soon.”

Kiwi businessman Scott O’Donnell has been strongly linked to a buy-in.

O’Donnell, who is a director of transport and property empire the HWR Group, is already well known to the squad through backing driver Ryan Wood.

Walkinshaw meanwhile claimed he does not know the full reason why Brown elected to depart the team.

However, he speculated on Lucky Dogs that the American may be divesting his interest in teams to gain a bigger role in the sport.

“I don’t think he makes these sort of moves unless he has another plan,” said Walkinshaw.

“Now, whether that’s he wants to go and put himself in a position to be on the FIA board or try and become CEO of Formula 1.

“Something like that might make sense because if you’re a CEO of Formula 1, for example, you can’t really own shares in other race teams.

“And if you’re on the board of FIA, you can’t do that either because you’ve got conflicts of interests.”

Walkinshaw TWG fields Toyota Supras in the Supercars Championship for Wood and reigning champion Chaz Mostert.