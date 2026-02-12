Supercars finally revealed its new-look TV line-up today which included confirmation that both Crompton and Skaife are out of the commentary box.

The announcement confirmed that long-time voice of the sport Crompton was offered a reduced role as part of the broadcast, but “politely declined”.

That means he will be fully absent from the broadcast for the first time since he retired from driving at the end of the 2002 season.

Skaife will also be absent from the broadcast for at least the first part of the season, although the announcement highlighted that he will continue to work with Fox Sports, with which he has been closely aligned since it took over the Supercars broadcast rights.

Rather than an in-broadcast role, Skaife is expected to spearhead a mooted weekly insights show on Fox Sports/Kayo, similar to the likes of AFL and NRL 360.

That, however, is yet to be fully confirmed.

He could also feature as part of the coverage of the endurance events later in the year.

Warburton paid tribute to both Crompton and Skaife in the announcement of the new TV line-up.

“Neil and Mark have been phenomenal for Supercars and their contributions are rightfully honoured in our Hall of Fame,” he said.