As previously reported by Speedcafe, Crompton has been moved aside as part of a refresh of the broadcast product under the reign of returned Supercars CEO James Warburton.

Co-commentator Mark Skaife is also expected to be moved out of the commentary box as part of the wide-reaching shake-up.

News of Crompton’s axing sparked fan Mark Doust to start an online petition calling for Supercars to reverse its decision.

Doust, who launched a successful campaign to keep Mark Larkham on the broadcast in 2021, has gathered over 11,000 signatures on the petition in a matter of days.

Crompton has now provided a statement to the page, clarifying his position and declaring he’s unsure if he’ll accept an offer of a greatly reduced role in the coverage.

“I would like to offer my sincere thanks to all of the fans for their amazing support. I am truly humbled, thank you so much,” Crompton wrote.

“To clarify answers to some of the questions being raised…

“I am not retiring. I love working, I love the sport of Supercars and intend to continue in some capacity in the sport for a long time to come.

“Late last year Supercars advised me I will not be calling in the broadcast any longer, and although I am naturally disappointed, I totally respect the right of the senior management to make that decision.

“There is the possibility of participating in a reduced role in the broadcast for two events later in the year. Part time work for 2 of 14 events, in a limited capacity, is a lot to digest.

“So right now, l am undecided.

“Big picture, nothing has changed. I’ve spent a lifetime loving Supercars, the competition, the people, the cars and I’m especially grateful for the endless passion shown by you, our fans, otherwise we’ve got nothing.

“I’m positive about the future of the sport. The new three-way battle between GM, Ford and now Toyota will be fantastic for everyone.

“Please know I am still vertical, healthy, fit and well (thanks for caring) and busy looking for new professional opportunities and remaining productive.

“Thanks again – your support means a lot.”