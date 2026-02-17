The original plans for Wednesday’s all-in test at Sydney Motorsport Park were thrown into disarray in recent days by resurfacing works required at Turn 8 due to heavy rain in the Western Sydney area.

After mulling several different options, Supercars has landed on a heavily revised schedule for the mandatory test.

It will kick off as originally planned at 8:30am on Wednesday, however using the shorter Druitt layout of the circuit.

While that still utilises the exit of Turn 8 it doesn’t require heavy acceleration on the new asphalt.

The Wednesday test will then stop at 12:30pm.

Testing will then resume on Thursday between 5:30pm and 9:30pm using the full Gardner layout in preparation for this weekend’s season-opening Sydney 500.

“After assessing options and consulting with teams, Supercars has elected to split this week’s Destination NSW Test Day across two days,” Supercars Chief Motorsport Officer Tim Edwards said.

“Sydney Motorsport Park is currently undertaking urgent capital works at Turn 8, after the track surface was damaged by a rising water table causing water to seep through the asphalt.

“These works require the installation of drainage and resurfacing of the affected area.

“The Druitt circuit will provide the best alternative for the teams on Wednesday, and allows Sydney Motorsport Park to conduct necessary works as we move towards the race weekend.”

The test is not open to the public.