The young phenom joins DJR full-time in 2026, taking over the number #38 entry while teammate and 2023 series champion Brodie Kostecki moves into the famed number #17 Ford Mustang.

Gray’s off-season was not only spent familiarising himself with his new team, but also his new teammate.

“I’ve been here with the team for quite a while now, doing some training with Brodie and getting into it,” Gray told Speedcafe.

Elevating to the main game after winning the 2025 Dunlop Super2 Series title for Tickford Autosport, the culture shock of moving teams has not been lost on the young star.

“Learning everyone’s names has been a bit challenging for me, but I’m getting there now, and just spending time with the team has been the big thing,” he said.

Advertisements

“The culture here at DJR is phenomenal, everyone’s well prepared, well mannered, it’s so different to what I’m used to, but that’s what I love about this team.”

Supercars presents a high standard of competition not yet experienced by Gray, but the rookie is not letting that be a deterrent.

“We’ll go to Sydney and just do the best we can, and then we’ll build results from there,” he said.

“I think it’s hard to be a rookie, come in and perform straight away, but I definitely think we have the tools necessary to do that.”

While only turning 20 years of age in 2026, Gray still brings to the table a wealth of success in a relatively short time, finishing seventh and first in the standings in a pair of Super2 seasons, taking round honours for the first time at Bathurst in 2024.

Gray also combined with George Miedecke to finish second in two seasons of Monochrome GT4 Australia.

To prepare for the move into the main game, throughout 2025 Gray notably sampled Gen3 machinery in a solo wildcard appearance at Hidden Valley Raceway, before combining with Super2 teammate Lochie Dalton in an enduro campaign, finishing a best of 13th in the Bathurst 1000.

The Repco Supercars Championship season kicks off with the pre-season test session at Sydney Motorsport Park on Wednesday February 18th, before the Dunlop Sydney 500 opens the season that weekend, with free fan entry on Friday February 18th.

Gray will have his first drive of a Shell V-Power Racing Mustang during a rookie test at Queensland Raceway on February 9, while the team takes to the circuit today to shake down Kostecki’s new car.