The Canberran will run Sherrin Rentals colours on his #4 Camaro for the Sandown round in an extension of an existing deal between the company and the team.

Sherrin was the naming rights backer on the Cam Crick/Aaron Seton wildcard entry at the enduros ahead of this switch to the Hill car.

“We’ve built a great partnership with Sherrin Rentals this season, and it’s fantastic to see that continue at Sandown,” said team owner Matt Stone.

“They’ve been tremendous supporters of Australian motorsport for many years, and we’re proud to have their name on Cam’s #4 Camaro for this round.”

Hill welcomed the new livery.

“It’s always great to have strong backing, and Sherrin Rentals have been awesome supporters of our team,” he said.

“The car looks fantastic, and we’ll be pushing hard to deliver a strong result for everyone involved.”

Hill is set to depart MSR at the end of the current campaign and join Brad Jones Racing for 2026.

His spot at MSR will be taken by Jack Le Brocq.

Practice for the Sandown 500 kicks off at 1:30pm local time tomorrow.