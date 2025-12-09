Organisers have released calendars for the Trans Am and TA2 Muscle Car Series ahead of what is expected to be another big year for the V8-powered classes.

Trans Am featured at the Hidden Valley, The Bend and Adelaide Supercars rounds this year, while also acting as a last-minute substitute with a non-points showcase at Wanneroo.

While Adelaide has dropped off the schedule, the category will compete on the Supercars card at Hidden Valley, Wanneroo, Ipswich, The Bend and Sandown.

That’s bookended by a season-opener as support to the Bathurst 6 Hour on April 3-5 and a final round at Phillip Island’s Island Magic event, for which the date is currently TBC.

Category manager Matt MacKelden hailed the increased Supercars presence for Trans Am.

“Increasing from three to five Supercars events in 2026 is exciting for the Trans Am championship and I can’t thank Tim Edwards and James Delzoppo enough in allowing our series to perform on the big stage all across the country,” he said.

“We’re expecting a few more high-profile drivers in the championship in 2026 which I’m sure the Supercars fans will love to cheer on and support as the year goes on.”

The TA2 Muscle Car Series meanwhile continues on the AASA-sanctioned Hi-Tec Oils Super Series bill, starting at The Bend on March 13-15.

TA2 competitors will be invited to compete in the Trans Am Bathurst 6 Hour races as a non-points outing, before further Super Series events at Ipswich (twice), Sydney Motorsport Park, Winton and Calder Park.

TA2’s return to Calder will come as part of “a very special event being curated by Marcos Ambrose” on the Melbourne venue’s road course.

“To have both series calendars locked and loaded before Christmas is a big achievement and I can’t thank both the Super Series and Supercars enough for all their work in what was a busy end to the year,” said MacKelden.

“Adding Shell-V Power Motorsport Park to the TA2 calendar is exciting, as is having Bathurst available to the teams and drivers again.

“We know how big the Tag Team Enduro [at Ipswich] was this year and we’re expecting the 2026 event to be even bigger again.”

2026 Trans Am Series calendar

Round 1 – Mount Panorama – April 3-5

Round 2 – Hidden Valley – June 19-21

Round 3 – Wanneroo Raceway – July 31-August 2

Round 4 – Queensland Raceway – August 21-23

Round 5 – The Bend Motorsport Park – September 11-13

Round 6 – Sandown Raceway – November 13-15

Round 7 – Phillip Island – TBC

2026 TA2 Muscle Car Series calendar

Round 1 – The Bend Motorsport Park – March 13-15

Non-championship: Mount Panorama – April 3-5

Round 2 – Queensland Raceway – May 1-3

Round 3 – Sydney Motorsport Park – July 17-18

Round 4 – Queensland Raceway – August 14-16

Round 5 – Winton Motor Raceway – September 25-27

Round 6 – Calder Park Raceway – November 6-8