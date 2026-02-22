There were concerns afoot on Sunday morning with results from Race 2 of the Repco Supercars Championship at the Sydney Motorsport Park still provisional leading up to qualifying for Race 3.

Now Walkinshaw TWG Racing has confirmed Mostert has been disqualified from Saturday’s race.

Mostert had finished 12th after a resurgent effort from 22nd on the grid.

“We accept the stewards’ findings that saw Car 1 disqualified from Race 2,” Walkinshaw TWG Racing said in a statement.

“As a team, we made an error not fitting the sensors to a set of rims that were used in the first stint of the race on Car 1. While all four tyres were never below the minimum tyre pressure rule, it was an error.

Advertisements

“It has been immediately rectified, and we are now focussed on Race 3.”

Walkinshaw also performed an engine change on the sister #2 Mobil 1 Truck Assist Supra.

That was one of two overnight engine changes. The other was for Andre Heimgartner, whose #8 R&J Batteries Supra suffered a failure during Race 2.

Qualifying for Race 3 of the Sydney 500 is set to start at 12:10pm AEDT.