Feeney pulled off a perfect undercut during the pit stop sequence to usurp early race leader Aaron Cameron.

Despite the #3 Liqui-Moly Blahst Mustang having a one-lap tyre advantage, the #88 Red Bull Ampol Ford Mustang was never challenged for the lead and clinched victory by more than two seconds.

The last time Triple Eight Race Engineering made a manufacturer change and won was in 2010 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix circuit in the hands of Jamie Whincup when they switched from Ford to Holden.

“I remembered how to drive, which is a good thing,” said Feeney after 26 laps.

“I can’t be prouder of this team. The effort that’s gone in over the last couple of months is extraordinary. To join Ford once again and get the first win is a dream come true.

“Every single person at Triple Eight, Red Bull Ampol Racing, I can’t thank you guys enough. This is an unreal start to our second life at Ford.”

From the cleaner side of the road, Cameron got the jump on his Blanchard Racing Team stablemate Golding to get the holeshot into Turn 1.

For the second instance in one day, Golding was investigated – this time, for a potential jump start. Replay footage showed the #7 CoolDrive Mustang go early, but stopped in his grid box to avoid a penalty.

Like Golding, Grove Racing’s Matt Payne lost out to Feeney from the dirty side of the road. On Lap 3, Payne tried to take the place back with a dive down the inside at Turn 6 only for Feeney to pull off a switchback at Turn 7 and retain third place in what proved to be a critical move.

After Lap 6, the biggest improver was Kai Allen in the #26 Penrite Mustang, who made up four places to 13th. Chaz Mostert made up just as many to 16th in the #1 Mobil 1 Optus Supra. On the flip side, Jayden Ojeda dropped eight places to 21st but recovered to finish 13th in the #31 PremiAir Camaro.

Cooper Murray pitted the #99 Erebus Motorsport Camaro on Lap 8 to park the car in the garage with a power steering failure.

A forceful move from Brodie Kostecki on Lap 9 at Turn 8 on Zach Bates caved the right rear corner of the #10 Matt Stone Racing Camaro. That move was investigated, and the #17 Dick Johnson Racing Mustang was given a five-second penalty.

Pit stops began in earnest on Lap 9 when Ojeda came to the lane. Feeney was the first of the top 10 drivers to pit from third place at the end of Lap 13 with a two-second deficit to Cameron.

Cameron followed suit a lap later, but his attempt to cover wasn’t enough. Feeney pulled off an undercut and took the effective lead of the race.

Golding was released at the front of the field with Payne and Anton De Pasquale in tow.

On Lap 16, Payne pitted. The #19 Penrite Mustang locked its right front, though the team had four tyres ready in any case.

Upon returning, Payne came out just ahead of Brown, but the #888 Red Bull Ampol Mustang forced its way down the inside at Turn 2. It wasn’t long before Payne returned serve, returning the favour at Turn 2 on Lap 19.

Golding pitted on Lap 17 and returned to the fray in a projected fourth, behind the #6 Monster Mustang of Cameron Waters who was proving to be the quiet achiever.

On Lap 22, Golding got by Waters for the final place on the podium when the #3 CoolDrive Mustang got a good run out of Turn 8 and got the overlap into Turn 9. A lap later, Waters lost out to Payne at Turn 2.

At the front of the field, Feeney was unchallenged. Cameron came home 2.9338s behind while Golding was 4.1483s in arrears.

Payne and Waters were fourth and fifth for an all-Ford top five. Anton De Pasquale was sixth for Team 18 ahead of Brown, Andre Heimgartner, Thomas Randle, and Brodie Kostecki.

Supercars resumes on Saturday with qualifying for the second race of the weekend at 3:40pm AEDT. Race 2 is scheduled for 7:35pm AEDT.

Results: Repco Supercars Championship Dunlop Sydney 500, Race 1