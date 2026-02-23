Although opportunities to get co-driver laps and passenger rides in Supercars are limited, the two Toyota teams elected to return to their respective bases on Sunday night.

The teams will utilise a ride day opportunity later in the year.

Sunday at Sydney Motorsport Park marked the conclusion of several weeks on the road for Walkinshaw TWG Racing.

That began with a parity test at Queensland Raceway in early February followed by more parity benchmarking at Mount Panorama.

Speaking with Speedcafe, Walkinshaw TWG Racing CEO Bruce Stewart explained the decision.

“The grand prix is very close on the back of [Sydney],” said Stewart.

“Come what may, there are always going to be things that come out of this round that mean you want to get back to Clayton.

“We’re happy to have our ride day in New South Wales, Sydney at the end of the year.”

Walkinshaw’s transporter and crew had left the circuit by 8pm AEDT on Sunday while the Jones squad followed suit later that night.

“It seemed a much more sensible, prudent decision to make, rather than stressing the crew and the team and prep for the grand prix,” said Stewart.

“The truck’s been on the road and the crew for two and a half weeks. They need a rest, they need a breath.

“That’s why today is so cool because,” Stewart added, noting Sunday’s double top five finish.

“it’s pretty hard to go back and have that rest and feel any kind of content if you’re in the twenties all weekend.

“You get a result like today, that’s, as I said, the shot in the arm, a little bit of momentum in the gut, that you go, ‘Wow, okay, let’s go again’.”

It’s not the first time Walkinshaw TWG Racing has skipped a ride day. Last year, the team limited any unnecessary additional laps.

Ride days are typically quite hard on equipment, given the stop-start nature of them.

Stewart said his team deserved a day off after such a big buildup.

“A few people have gone back already,” Stewart told Speedcafe on Sunday night.

“These guys have a day off then we’ll be in the Tuesday of the week before AGP. Then it’s a busy week, then we get into the fun that that huge event is.

“It’s a very different track, horsepower track, and that will create its own challenges for us.

“It’s just important. The moment when we get to the airport in about 45 minutes, that first beer when everyone looks at each other will just taste beautiful.”

Supercars returns at the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix on March 5-8.