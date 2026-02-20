This weekend, Walls will make his Supercars debut at the Sydney 500 in a Triple Eight Race Engineering-run Ford Mustang under the SCT Motorsport Teams Racing Charter.

There has been no hiding from the fact the Sydneysider has been the subject of criticism as he enters the series with its top team via backing through his family’s Objective firm.

Walls enters Supercars without a championship win to his name, and his best result remains finishing runner-up to Callum Hedge in Porsche Carrera Cup Australia in 2023.

In his sole Super2 Series season with Triple Eight, he won a race at Ipswich en route to fifth in the championship as the highest finisher in a Holden ZB Commodore.

“I don’t really care for it,” Walls said when asked about the online discourse.

“You can’t just base my whole life off five race weekends of Super2.

“A lot of people are naysayers and have something horrible to say about me, which is fine, but I’m just doing my own thing.

“This Triple Eight crew support me. They’ve got my back, and they’re only here to help me learn.

“Just because it’s a Triple Eight car doesn’t mean there’s that added pressure, but yeah, of course you want to do well when you’re racing with Triple Eight.

“I’ve got a great little community with me and half of my Super2 team came over to this operation.

“Everyone’s confident, everyone’s gelling really well, we’re all pretty happy together.

“It’s about what I believe in, and I believe in myself and and the people around me in my circle in this team believe in me, so that’s all that really matters for me.

“I want to do a good job for myself, but I also want to make them proud as well.

“They’re putting in a lot of hard work in – Triple Eight and and everyone at SCT – so it’s making them happy and making them proud and also doing it for myself.”

Walls is one of five rookie drivers alongside Dick Johnson Racing’s Rylan Gray, Erebus Motorsports’s Jobe Stewart, PremiAir Racing’s Jayden Ojeda, and Matt Stone Racing’s Zach Bates.

Beating his fellow first-year drivers is the top priority.

“In my mind, I just want to improve every single session, I want to beat the other rookies,” he explained.

“I didn’t come to this championship to smile and take photos, I came here to win. That’s the goal eventually.

“Just a successful year where we’re not in any unnecessary crashes or anything silly, just learning all the time and just trying to do the best job I can possibly do with what I’m given.

“It’s hard to put a number against the other rookies,” he added.

“I know a lot of them pretty well, and I know equally, in the same machinery, it’d be pretty close.

“I’m just focusing on myself the first round. I’m not worried about what anyone else’s doing.

“It’s hard, it’s a competitive field. It’s one of those things in life, no matter how good you go in the previous series, the next step’s always a massive jump.

“Getting used to that and getting up to Broc’s level is going to be a bit of a challenge, but if I’m patient enough and put the effort in, I’m sure I’ll get there.”

Walls will be engineered by Isaac Baldry, who was formerly a data engineer for Shane van Gisbergen and then Broc Feeney before working with Ben Gomersall in the Super2 Series in 2025.