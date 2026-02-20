The burning question heading into the new Super2 season was whether Tickford would continue its run of dominance?

The team locked out the top four spots in the standings last season, but two key drivers have found new homes for 2026.

Reigning series champion Rylan Gray and runner up Lochie Dalton both departed the team in the offseason, with Gray promoted to Supercars with Dick Johnson Racing, and Dalton across to Blanchard Racing Team.

Gomersall and Campbell Logan join alongside the returning Rueben Goodall and Nash Morris.

All four Tickford cars appeared in the top seven at the end of the session.

The other unknown heading into the opening round is how the rookies will fare, particularly reigning Toyota Scholarship Series champion Alice Buckley.

Buckley brought her family-owned entry run by Matt Stone Racing home in fifth position to be the leading Holden, while MSR’s Tommy Smith snuck into the top 10 in ninth.

Porsche graduates Hamish Fitzsimmons and Bayley Hall ended the session in 15th and 17th respectively.

Despite exploring the turn two outfield, Dalton brought his BRT Mustang home in second position in both sessions.

Not to be outdone, Dalton’s teammate Bailey Sweeny found the turn two grass on multiple occasions, ending practice two in 13th position.

Anderson Motorsport’s Ryan Tomsett showed promising speed, and a considerable improvement in performance year on year, now with Will Davison in a mentor role.

The Super2 Series returns on Saturday for qualifying at 1:50pm AEDT, ahead of race one in the twilight at 6:10pm.

Num Driver Team Car Laps Lap Diff Gap 6 Ben Gomersall Tickford Racing Ford Mustang GT 14 1:31.1641 43 Lochie Dalton Blanchard Racing Team Ford Mustang GT 16 1:31.3421 0.1780 0.1780 5 Reuben Goodall Tickford Autosport Ford Mustang GT 18 1:31.3759 0.2118 0.0338 33 Bailey Sweeny Blanchard Racing Team Ford Mustang GT 18 1:31.5308 0.3667 0.1549 50 Alice Buckley Alice Buckley Motorsport Holden Commodore ZB 20 1:31.5582 0.3941 0.0274 55 Nash Morris Tickford Racing Ford Mustang GT 14 1:31.5650 0.4009 0.0068 56 Campbell Logan Tickford Racing Ford Mustang GT 17 1:31.6460 0.4819 0.0810 36 Cody Burcher Eggleston Motorsport Holden Commodore ZB 18 1:31.6545 0.4904 0.0085 16 Tommy Smith Matt Stone Racing Holden Commodore ZB 21 1:31.6626 0.4985 0.0081 17 Ryan Tomsett Anderson Motorsport Ford Mustang GT 18 1:31.8188 0.6547 0.1562 80 Brad Vaughan Brad Jones Racing Holden Commodore ZB 17 1:31.8685 0.7044 0.0497 2 Matt Hillyer Brad Jones Racing Holden Commodore ZB 17 1:31.8709 0.7068 0.0024 78 Zak Best Anderson Motorsport Ford Mustang GT 17 1:32.0495 0.8854 0.1786 28 Ayrton Hodson Matt Stone Racing Holden Commodore ZB 17 1:32.1282 0.9641 0.0787 116 Hamish Fitzsimmons Masterton Motorsport Ford Mustang GT 23 1:32.3664 1.2023 0.2382 38 Elliott Cleary Eggleston Motorsport Holden Commodore ZB 16 1:32.4430 1.2789 0.0766 54 Bayley Hall Eggleston Motorsport Holden Commodore ZB 20 1:32.5088 1.3447 0.0658 81 Jordyn Sinni Matt Chahda Motorsport Holden Commodore ZB 13 1:32.5876 1.4235 0.0788 88 Bradi Owen Eggleston Motorsport Holden Commodore ZB 15 1:32.6911 1.527 0.1035 18 Matthew Chahda Matt Chahda Motorsport Holden Commodore ZB 20 1:33.1273 1.9632 0.4362

