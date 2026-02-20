The burning question heading into the new Super2 season was whether Tickford would continue its run of dominance?
The team locked out the top four spots in the standings last season, but two key drivers have found new homes for 2026.
Reigning series champion Rylan Gray and runner up Lochie Dalton both departed the team in the offseason, with Gray promoted to Supercars with Dick Johnson Racing, and Dalton across to Blanchard Racing Team.
Gomersall and Campbell Logan join alongside the returning Rueben Goodall and Nash Morris.
All four Tickford cars appeared in the top seven at the end of the session.
The other unknown heading into the opening round is how the rookies will fare, particularly reigning Toyota Scholarship Series champion Alice Buckley.
Buckley brought her family-owned entry run by Matt Stone Racing home in fifth position to be the leading Holden, while MSR’s Tommy Smith snuck into the top 10 in ninth.
Porsche graduates Hamish Fitzsimmons and Bayley Hall ended the session in 15th and 17th respectively.
Despite exploring the turn two outfield, Dalton brought his BRT Mustang home in second position in both sessions.
Not to be outdone, Dalton’s teammate Bailey Sweeny found the turn two grass on multiple occasions, ending practice two in 13th position.
Anderson Motorsport’s Ryan Tomsett showed promising speed, and a considerable improvement in performance year on year, now with Will Davison in a mentor role.
The Super2 Series returns on Saturday for qualifying at 1:50pm AEDT, ahead of race one in the twilight at 6:10pm.
Results: Dunlop Super2 Series Dunlop Sydney 500, Practice 1
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Car
|Laps
|Lap
|Diff
|Gap
|6
|Ben Gomersall
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|14
|1:31.1641
|43
|Lochie Dalton
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Ford Mustang GT
|16
|1:31.3421
|0.1780
|0.1780
|5
|Reuben Goodall
|Tickford Autosport
|Ford Mustang GT
|18
|1:31.3759
|0.2118
|0.0338
|33
|Bailey Sweeny
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Ford Mustang GT
|18
|1:31.5308
|0.3667
|0.1549
|50
|Alice Buckley
|Alice Buckley Motorsport
|Holden Commodore ZB
|20
|1:31.5582
|0.3941
|0.0274
|55
|Nash Morris
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|14
|1:31.5650
|0.4009
|0.0068
|56
|Campbell Logan
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|17
|1:31.6460
|0.4819
|0.0810
|36
|Cody Burcher
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Holden Commodore ZB
|18
|1:31.6545
|0.4904
|0.0085
|16
|Tommy Smith
|Matt Stone Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|21
|1:31.6626
|0.4985
|0.0081
|17
|Ryan Tomsett
|Anderson Motorsport
|Ford Mustang GT
|18
|1:31.8188
|0.6547
|0.1562
|80
|Brad Vaughan
|Brad Jones Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|17
|1:31.8685
|0.7044
|0.0497
|2
|Matt Hillyer
|Brad Jones Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|17
|1:31.8709
|0.7068
|0.0024
|78
|Zak Best
|Anderson Motorsport
|Ford Mustang GT
|17
|1:32.0495
|0.8854
|0.1786
|28
|Ayrton Hodson
|Matt Stone Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|17
|1:32.1282
|0.9641
|0.0787
|116
|Hamish Fitzsimmons
|Masterton Motorsport
|Ford Mustang GT
|23
|1:32.3664
|1.2023
|0.2382
|38
|Elliott Cleary
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Holden Commodore ZB
|16
|1:32.4430
|1.2789
|0.0766
|54
|Bayley Hall
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Holden Commodore ZB
|20
|1:32.5088
|1.3447
|0.0658
|81
|Jordyn Sinni
|Matt Chahda Motorsport
|Holden Commodore ZB
|13
|1:32.5876
|1.4235
|0.0788
|88
|Bradi Owen
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Holden Commodore ZB
|15
|1:32.6911
|1.527
|0.1035
|18
|Matthew Chahda
|Matt Chahda Motorsport
|Holden Commodore ZB
|20
|1:33.1273
|1.9632
|0.4362
Results: Dunlop Super2 Series Dunlop Sydney 500, Practice 2
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Car
|Laps
|Lap
|Diff
|Gap
|1
|6
|Ben Gomersall
|Tickford Autosport
|Ford Mustang GT
|15
|1:30.1844
|2
|43
|Lochie Dalton
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Ford Mustang GT
|15
|1:30.2726
|0.0882
|0.0882
|3
|2
|Matt Hillyer
|Brad Jones Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|15
|1:30.4822
|0.2978
|0.2096
|4
|17
|Ryan Tomsett
|Anderson Motorsport
|Ford Mustang GT
|17
|1:30.5589
|0.3745
|0.0767
|5
|5
|Reuben Goodall
|Tickford Autosport
|Ford Mustang GT
|18
|1:30.5911
|0.4067
|0.0322
|6
|80
|Brad Vaughan
|Brad Jones Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|14
|1:30.6644
|0.4800
|0.0733
|7
|55
|Nash Morris
|Tickford Autosport
|Ford Mustang GT
|16
|1:30.6761
|0.4917
|0.0117
|8
|36
|Cody Burcher
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Holden Commodore ZB
|18
|1:30.7172
|0.5328
|0.0411
|9
|28
|Ayrton Hodson
|Matt Stone Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|16
|1:30.7219
|0.5375
|0.0047
|10
|78
|Zak Best
|Anderson Motorsport
|Ford Mustang GT
|14
|1:30.7955
|0.6111
|0.0736
|11
|56
|Campbell Logan
|Tickford Autosport
|Ford Mustang GT
|18
|1:30.8598
|0.6754
|0.0643
|12
|38
|Elliott Cleary
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Holden Commodore ZB
|19
|1:30.9549
|0.7705
|0.0951
|13
|33
|Bailey Sweeny
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Ford Mustang GT
|18
|1:30.9776
|0.7932
|0.0227
|14
|54
|Bayley Hall
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Holden Commodore ZB
|16
|1:31.0098
|0.8254
|0.0322
|15
|88
|Bradi Owen
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Holden Commodore ZB
|16
|1:31.1177
|0.9333
|0.1079
|16
|16
|Tommy Smith
|Matt Stone Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|17
|1:31.1329
|0.9485
|0.0152
|17
|50
|Alice Buckley
|Alice Buckley Motorsport
|Holden Commodore ZB
|15
|1:31.1834
|0.9990
|0.0505
|18
|116
|Hamish Fitzsimmons
|Masterton Motorsport
|Ford Mustang GT
|15
|1:31.4702
|1.2858
|0.2868
|19
|81
|Jordyn Sinni
|Matt Chahda Motorsport
|Holden Commodore ZB
|17
|1:33.1357
|2.9513
|1.6655
|20
|18
|Matthew Chahda
|Matt Chahda Motorsport
|Holden Commodore ZB
|18
|1:33.3052
|3.1208
|0.1695
