Many teams have their endurance signings on-hand for the two-part test across Wednesday and Thursday, while Monday’s ride day provides a chance for more laps.

Those spotted in the paddock this morning include star signings James Courtney (Team 18), Nick Percat (Triple Eight) and Will Davison (Grove Racing).

Elsewhere there’s clues on unannounced seats, most notably Reuben Goodall’s appearance at Tickford Racing.

Although the team isn’t ready to confirm it yet, the 22-year-old Super2 driver is tipped to join Thomas Randle in the Castrol Mustang for the Enduro Cup.

Goodall will replace James Moffat, who confirmed following the 2025 Bathurst 1000 that his eight-year run at the squad has come to an end.

Matt Stone Racing has also shown its hand in Sydney, with Aaron Seton and Cam Crick at the circuit alongside Zach Bates and Jack Le Brocq respectively.

Seton and Crick teamed up for an Enduro Cup wildcard at MSR in 2025, but are expected to contest a Sprint Cup wildcard each before performing co-driving duties this time around.

The three other unconfirmed Enduro Cup co-drives are all at Brad Jones Racing, which has elected to focus on its primary drivers today as the squad tests out its new Toyota Supras.

Bryce Fullwood, Brad Vaughan and Jordan Boys are, however, thought to be in line for those drives.

A flood of wildcards are meanwhile expected during the Sprint Cup – MSR, Tickford, PremiAir Racing and Team 18 all likely to field extra entries.

Team 18 announced its wildcard line-up this week, with new signing Bailey Hall in the squad’s garage at Sydney Motorsport Park today.