In this guide, you’ll find all the major talking points and frequently asked questions.

When is the Supercars Sydney pre-season test?

The official pre-season Supercars test at Sydney Motorsport Park takes place on February 17-18.

The test was initially planned for one day. However, repairs to the track at Turn 8 forced Supercars to split the day.

Wednesday will see Supercars on the shorter ‘Druitt’ configuration before switching to the traditional ‘Gardner’ layout on Thursday.

“After assessing options and consulting with teams, Supercars has elected to split this week’s test day across two days,” said Supercars chief motorsport officer Tim Edwards.

“Sydney Motorsport Park is currently undertaking urgent capital works at Turn 8, after the track surface was damaged by a rising water table causing water to seep through the asphalt.

“These works require the installation of drainage and resurfacing of the affected area.

“The Druitt Circuit will provide the best alternative for the teams on Wednesday, and allows Sydney Motorsport Park to conduct necessary works as we move towards the race weekend.”

How to watch the Supercars pre-season test

The official pre-season test will not be televised. The only way to watch is via live timing.

Supercars Sydney test live timing

Speedcafe and Natsoft will host live timing.

Supercars Sydney pre-season test schedule

Wednesday’s testing will feature an open pit lane from 8:30am AEDT to 12:30pm AEDT.

Thursday’s testing will begin at 5:30pm AEDT and conclude at 9:30pm AEDT.

Supercars testing rules explained

There will be two all-in Supercars tests in 2025. They will take place at Sydney Motorsport Park on February 18-19 and Queensland Raceway on August 25.

The latter is the Monday after the Queensland Raceway round that ends the Sprint Cup and represents a chance for co-drivers to get up to speed before the Enduro Cup begins with The Bend 500.

Provisions for private rookie tests and new chassis shakedowns remain.

Can spectators attend the Supercars pre-season test?

Fans cannot attend the two-day Supercars test at Sydney Motorsport Park. However, Friday’s action at the Dunlop Sydney 500 is open to spectators for free.

CLICK HERE for free tickets Sydney 500 (Friday only) via Ticketek.

CLICK HERE for Sydney 500 tickets via Ticketek.

What to watch out for in testing

There are a lot of storylines leading up to the Dunlop Sydney 500, and the two-day pre-season test represents the first chance to see the new Toyota Supra go up against its rivals.

Walkinshaw TWG Racing will bring two cars for Chaz Mostert and Ryan Wood. Brad Jones Racing, meanwhile, fields three cars for Andre Heimgartner, Cameron Hill, and Macauley Jones.

Elsewhere, Triple Eight Race Engineering expands to three cars and switches from Chevrolet to Ford.

This year, there are five bona fide rookies – Dick Johnson Racing’s Rylan Gray, Triple Eight Race Engineering’s Jackson Walls, Matt Stone Racing’s Zach Bates, Erebus Motorsport’s Jobe Stewart, and PremiAir Racing’s Jayden Ojeda.

Cooper Murray, Aaron Cameron, Kai Allen, and series returnee Declan Fraser are all about to embark on their second Supercars season.