The 2026 Supercars field hit the track for four hours on Wednesday, tackling the shorter, Druitt loop between 8:30am and 12:30pm ahead of a night session on the full layout Thursday.

Brown ended the session on top with a 1:00.3458s best, 0.1622s clear of Grove Racing Ford driver Matt Payne, while Matt Stone Racing rookie Zach Bates flew the flag for Chevrolet in third.

It was a slow start for the five Toyotas, with Walkinshaw TWG Racing’s reigning champion Chaz Mostert the top Supra driver in 16th.

Teammate Ryan Wood ended up 19th, while the Brad Jones Racing entries of Macauley Jones, Andre Heimgartner and Cam Hill were 20th, 22nd and 24th respectively.

Heimgartner’s #8 R&J entry completed just 28 laps – the least of any car – after lengthy stints in the garage early while the team traced an electrical issue.

Mostert’s 46 laps was the most for any Supra – a long way shy of the 89 recorded by Broc Feeney, who ended up 15th fastest.

While the Toyota performances were notable, there can be little taken from the overall leaderboard given a mix of tyres, drivers and questions over track limits in the short circuit’s link road chicane.

Although some teams elected to give their co-drivers laps, the timing board credited all laps to primary drivers.

The four-hour hitout was punctuated by three red flag periods, each called to clear debris from the circuit, while a portion of the running was also reserved for practice starts.

The second segment of the two-part test will get underway at 5:30pm, running into the night ahead of a 9:30pm finish.

Results: Repco Supercars Championship Destination New South Wales Sydney Test Day