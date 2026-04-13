That’s according to a statement put out by Supercars today thanking fans for their understanding over the decision to abort the final day.

Supercars made a call on Friday afternoon to revise the weekend schedule, before announcing at midday on Saturday that Sunday would be cut altogether.

That was due to the impending arrival of the cyclone which ultimately brought rain to Taupo on Sunday, but not the wild weather predicted.

Supercars’ cautious approach will have resulted in a significant financial hit for the business due to lost ticketing, hospitality and media rights revenues.

Sunday ticket holders were granted free Saturday entry, while refunds are also being offered via Ticketek NZ.

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The Taupo event attracted a claimed attendance of 67,411 during its inaugural running in 2024 and 51,454 last year.

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Supercars will run the cancelled Sunday Taupo race at Ruapuna this Friday.

“We love the absolute passion of our Kiwi fans and this was on full display once again in Taupō this year,” said Supercars Chairman and interim CEO Barclay Nettlefold

“We’re also extremely grateful for their understanding of the call to cancel Sunday, to put their safety first.

“The clarity, guidance and support of the team at the Taupō District Council played a critical role and we thank them immensely for their partnership.”

New Zealand Minister for Tourism and Hospitality, Louise Upston commended Supercars on its call to cancel the Sunday action.

“Naturally it is disappointing for fans and all those involved to miss Sunday’s racing in Taupō, but the safety of the public, drivers and teams must always come first during an event like Cyclone Vaianu,” she said.

“Supercars’ decision has shown they are a responsible event organiser that place the highest value on the safety for all involved.”

Taupō District Mayor John Funnell heralded “great community participation” in the event despite the circumstances.

“It’s heartening to see our district’s continued enthusiasm for Supercars and the large number of visitors it brings, many of whom are staying on,” he said.

“While we’re all disappointed that Sunday’s racing had to be cancelled, I applaud Supercars for their commitment to keeping spectators, drivers and everyone else safe.”

Several teams posted images to social media on Sunday of their crews exploring the local area.

The event delivered a fairytale result with Kiwi hero Ryan Wood scoring Toyota’s maiden Supercars victory.