The championship on Friday afternoon confirmed a series of schedule changes for Saturday and Sunday.

It has brought forward Sunday’s 200km race to Saturday and pencilled in the displaced 120km second Saturday encounter to Sunday morning.

Forecasts showing the impact of the cyclone will be felt on Sunday triggered a series of meetings to decide whether to make proactive changes.

Whether the Sunday action will end up taking place is a major unknown, with teams and event organisers potentially needing time to pack up the facility.

”It’s just really good to see Supercars taking the initiative,” said Friday practice pacesetter Ryan Wood.

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“Everyone involved, Taupo and, I don’t know who else is involved, but probably some big dogs…

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“I felt like they’ve made the right call and really tried to get on the front foot, so if it doesn’t work out at least they gave it a crack.”

Wood’s thoughts were largely echoed by Dick Johnson Racing star Brodie Kostecki.

“It’s great that they’ve gone ahead and done probably what’s best possible for the time being,” he said.

“Obviously, there are other categories and stuff here and whatnot [to consider].

“Sunday is looking a bit grim at the moment and obviously getting the 200km race in is going to be great.”

Teams had earlier offered a mixed reaction to the prospect of making proactive schedule changes.