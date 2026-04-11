The famous brand is already embedded in the category through Tickford Racing, which it has backed since the team’s inception in 2003.

It’s now inked a deal with Chevrolet squad MSR, which includes branding on the door sills and under the bonnet of its Camaros.

“Partnering with Castrol is a massive boost for us,” said team owner Stone.

“Castrol is a global heavyweight in motorsport, so having them in our corner feels like a real step forward as we continue to grow and challenge for the biggest Supercars trophies.

“The wide range of Castrol products and local technical support will help us enormously, and its belief in what we’re building at Matt Stone Racing means a lot.”

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Castrol has also moved into the Super2 Series this year via Alice Buckley, whose Holden Commodore is run by her family team in conjunction with MSR.