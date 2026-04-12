Speedcafe understands both the Chevrolet Camaro and Toyota Supra have hit the trigger set out by the parity review system.

The new-for-2026 structure requires Supercars’ technical department to undertake an investigation when the trigger is reached.

That trigger is the result of a complex, rolling six-race calculation using lap time data from the top finishing cars from each marque.

Chevrolet runners expected to hit the trigger in Taupo and had already been working on an aerodynamic upgrade package it hopes to have in place by next weekend.

The fact the Toyota is also potentially in line for upgrades is somewhat of a surprise given Ryan Wood stormed to the marque’s maiden pole and victory on Saturday at Taupo.

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Toyota’s V8 engine, though, is still somewhat of a work in progress, with engine mapping changes understood to have taken place outside official parity reviews.

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Its first win came on a track where chassis balance is said to play a greater role than engine performance, while Walkinshaw TWG’s two Supras were notably more competitive than Brad Jones Racing’s trio.

Supercars has stressed the trigger system only requires it to undertake an investigation, with no guarantee that changes will be made.

The reintroduction of the trigger system this year is an attempt from Supercars to formalise a structure around parity reviews.

It does, though, create debate around what is technical parity and what is sporting parity.

Ford’s flying start to the new season has followed its poaching of Triple Eight from General Motors, which ensured it has the lion’s share of top teams and drivers.

Mustangs have won seven of the nine races to date (three for Triple Eight and four for Dick Johnson Racing), with Chevrolet (Team 18) and Toyota (Walkinshaw) one each.

Supercars remains a technical parity formula, based on the principal of equalising key parameters around aerodynamic and engine performance between brands.