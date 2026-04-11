There were jubilant scenes in the Walkinshaw TWG Racing garage as Wood topped the timesheets in the #2 Toyota Supra.
Wood set a 1:25.8734s to put 0.0169s on Triple Eight Race Engineering’s Will Brown.
Brown was trailed by his teammate Broc Feeney, who had been the benchmark after the first run in the second part of qualifying.
Brodie Kostecki paced the first leg of qualifying with a 1:25.8816s – the only driver to go under the 1m26s benchmark
However, he couldn’t quite continue his timesheet-topping pace from the super soft compound tyre to the soft and wound up fourth.
Fifth went the way of Blanchard Racing Team driver James Golding while the top 10 was completed by Chaz Mostert (Walkinshaw TWG Racing), Anton De Pasquale (Team 18), Matt Payne (Grove Racing), Kai Allen (Grove Racing), and Cameron Waters (Tickford Racing).
Results: Repco Supercars Championship ITM Taupo Super440, Qualifying Race 2
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Car
|Lap
|Diff
|Gap
|1
|2
|Ryan Wood
|Walkinshaw TWG Racing
|Toyota GR Supra A90
|1:25.8734
|2
|888
|William Brown
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:25.8903
|0.0169
|0.0169
|3
|88
|Broc Feeney
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:25.9328
|0.0594
|0.0425
|4
|17
|Brodie Kostecki
|Dick Johnson Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:25.9432
|0.0698
|0.0104
|5
|7
|James Golding
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:26.1274
|0.254
|0.1842
|6
|1
|Chaz Mostert
|Walkinshaw TWG Racing
|Toyota GR Supra A90
|1:26.1321
|0.2587
|0.0047
|7
|18
|Anton De Pasquale
|Team 18
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:26.2209
|0.3475
|0.0888
|8
|19
|Matthew Payne
|Grove Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:26.2961
|0.4227
|0.0752
|9
|26
|Kai Allen
|Grove Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:26.4152
|0.5418
|0.1191
|10
|6
|Cameron Waters
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:26.4337
|0.5603
|0.0185
|Q1
|11
|4
|Jack Le Brocq
|Matt Stone Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:26.4994
|0.626
|0.0657
|12
|55
|Thomas Randle
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:26.7619
|0.8885
|0.2625
|13
|20
|David Reynolds
|Team 18
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:26.7792
|0.9058
|0.0173
|14
|3
|Aaron Cameron
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:26.8247
|0.9513
|0.0455
|15
|31
|Jayden Ojeda
|PremiAir Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:26.8717
|0.9983
|0.047
|16
|8
|Andre Heimgartner
|Brad Jones Racing
|Toyota GR Supra A90
|1:26.9270
|1.0536
|0.0553
|17
|9
|Jobe Stewart
|Erebus Motorsport
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:26.9624
|1.089
|0.0354
|18
|10
|Zach Bates
|Matt Stone Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:27.0099
|1.1365
|0.0475
|19
|14
|Cameron Hill
|Brad Jones Racing
|Toyota GR Supra A90
|1:27.0408
|1.1674
|0.0309
|20
|99
|Cooper Murray
|Erebus Motorsport
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:27.0481
|1.1747
|0.0073
|21
|777
|Declan Fraser
|PremiAir Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:27.1247
|1.2513
|0.0766
|22
|38
|Rylan Gray
|Dick Johnson Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:27.1918
|1.3184
|0.0671
|23
|96
|Macauley Jones
|Brad Jones Racing
|Toyota GR Supra A90
|1:27.2709
|1.3975
|0.0791
|24
|11
|Jackson Walls
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:27.3027
|1.4293
|0.0318
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