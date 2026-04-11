There were jubilant scenes in the Walkinshaw TWG Racing garage as Wood topped the timesheets in the #2 Toyota Supra.

Wood set a 1:25.8734s to put 0.0169s on Triple Eight Race Engineering’s Will Brown.

Brown was trailed by his teammate Broc Feeney, who had been the benchmark after the first run in the second part of qualifying.

Brodie Kostecki paced the first leg of qualifying with a 1:25.8816s – the only driver to go under the 1m26s benchmark

However, he couldn’t quite continue his timesheet-topping pace from the super soft compound tyre to the soft and wound up fourth.

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Fifth went the way of Blanchard Racing Team driver James Golding while the top 10 was completed by Chaz Mostert (Walkinshaw TWG Racing), Anton De Pasquale (Team 18), Matt Payne (Grove Racing), Kai Allen (Grove Racing), and Cameron Waters (Tickford Racing).

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Results: Repco Supercars Championship ITM Taupo Super440, Qualifying Race 2