‘Dutto’ tore the bicep off his left arm while working on the build of a house in the break between Supercars events.

The Red Bull Ampol Racing boss said he heard two large snaps and initially thought he’d broken the arm.

“I’m building a house, because I’ve got time for that. That’s why it’s taken up to six years now,” Dutton chuckled to Speedcafe.

“I was climbing up a ladder, carrying a skylight frame that I’d designed and produced at Triple Eight’s manufacturing facility, as you do.

“It’s probably safest to do it as a three-person lift, just for the awkwardness, more than the weight.

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“I thought I’d give it a crack myself on a Sunday evening, as the sun was going down. I overloaded my left arm and ripped the bicep tendon off the bone.

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“That happened on the Sunday and I had surgery on the Wednesday, where they drill a hole and tie it back on, more or less, and here we are.”

Dutton said he faces a lengthy road to a full recovery but that it won’t impact his role at Triple Eight.

“Working’s fine,” he said.

“I’m very, very lucky, that the pain is very low, I’ve just got to be mindful of it.

“They said it’s about six months before you can fully load it, but obviously there’ll be progression up until that point.”