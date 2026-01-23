The aero package on the Supra was signed off after post-season testing at the Windshear facility in the States where it was matched against the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro.

Toyota has now released fresh renders of the car on Facebook which show off the signed-off aero in all of its glory.

In the renders the car is dressed in a new factory-Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia livery with large splashes of red and white on top of the black that has been used for testing.

The countdown is on to the Supra’s debut in Supercars with homologation team Walkinshaw Andretti United still working with Supercars on the engine package.

Significant testing took place in the back half of last year including off-season running at Winton.

Before the season starts the Supra will undergo real-world comparison testing against the Mustang and Camaro at Queensland Raceway and Mount Panorama.

The Toyotas will be campaigned by WAU – soon to be known as Walkinshaw TWG Racing – and Brad Jones Racing.

BJR gave an update on its Supra build program earlier today.