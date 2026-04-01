Shaw & Partners CEO Evans bought into Triple Eight in 2024 and has this year expanded his motorsport interests into a Mustang Cup entry for driver and friend Jack Perkins.

After a troubled debut for the HMO-prepared car at Phillip Island last weekend, it was dispatched to Queensland for a Shaw & Partners corporate experience program.

Members of the Shaw & Partners executive team from Asia, Australia and New Zealand spent time at Triple Eight HQ on Monday before yesterday’s track time.

Triple Eight’s spare Gen3 Ford shared the track with the Mustang Cup car, while a fleet of seven Mustang Dark Horse road cars and a simulator were also in use at the facility.

All six of Triple Eight’s drivers – Broc Feeney, Will Brown, Nick Percat, Scott Pye, Jackson Walls and Perkins – were among those on hand, but Gen3 ride duties were left to Whincup.

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“Jamie must have cut 100 laps, it was a two and a half hour stint that he drove, which was awesome,” Evans told Speedcafe.

“I went out and did two sessions in my Mustang and we got a lot of the Triple Eight mechanics [and Shaw & Partners executives] to go for a drive in it too.

“It was a lot of fun and something pretty bloody special to be honest with you.”

Evans is an enthusiastic motorsport fan and has previously had track day experience in a variety of cars including a Formula Ford, but said he has “zero” interest in going racing.

“That’s out of my league, but for me, it was just great to have a drive,” he said.

“I went out there the first time to sort of just settle into the car and then the second time, I gave it a little bit more of squirt and got a good feel for it.”

Evans invested into Mustang Cup due in part to his friendship with Perkins, who will co-drive the Triple Eight-run Objective Racing entry in the Supercars Enduro Cup.

It also coincided with Triple Eight’s big switch to the Blue Oval this season.

“Obviously the weekend was disappointing, but that’s racing,” said Evans of a Phillip Island Mustang Cup opener in which Perkins was blighted by mechanical trouble.

“Jack has done an amazing job with the presentation of the car and the truck and whatnot. I’m really thrilled with the whole thing.

“They’re on a winner with the series, they just need to tune a few things up a bit.

“But I think it’ll follow what the series is around the rest of the world. It’ll probably get up to that 24, 25 cars.”

While Evans enjoyed sampling the Mustang, he got an even bigger kick out of giving Triple Eight staff the chance to get behind the wheel.

“They don’t get the opportunity to jump in the car very often and they just got out absolutely frothing, which is really special,” he said.

“The T8 guys are a very, very special bunch of people and it’s just a very special organisation.

“I know I might sound biased, but they are incredible. They’re just a great bunch of guys and so professional at what they do.”