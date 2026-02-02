The team has confirmed to Speedcafe the dates for its first track activity since making the switch from General Motors back to Ford.

Triple Eight had planned to have a Mustang on track as early as September last year, before a requirement to send its first completed car to the Windshear wind tunnel resulted in a significant delay.

The Queensland Raceway laps will follow the launch of the Red Bull Ampol Racing squad’s new colours in Geelong, Victoria, on February 7.

The February 9-10 outings will mark the first laps for the three new chassis, while Tuesday will also form a rookie day for recruit Jackson Walls.

Walls joins the team in the SCT Motorsport customer entry, to be run alongside the Red Bull Ampol cars for Broc Feeney and Will Brown.

Advertisements

Supercars will also conduct pre-season parity testing at the circuit across the two days, with a Toyota Supra and Chevrolet Camaro joining the Fords on track.

Further parity evaluations with all three brands are also set to take place at Mount Panorama during the following weekend’s Bathurst 12 Hour event.

Triple Eight’s three new cars are in addition to that which it sent to the US wind tunnel.

Team 18’s wind tunnel car returned to its Melbourne workshop on Friday and will be used for the Bathurst parity testing before acting as the squad’s spare and wildcard chassis.

Walkinshaw opted to air-freight its wind tunnel car back from the US late last year. It will be used for the parity tests and become Chaz Mostert’s race car for the season.

Triple Eight has indicated the Queensland Raceway running will be open to the public.

Dick Johnson Racing is set to take to the Ipswich venue tomorrow for a shakedown with Brodie Kostecki’s new #17 Mustang.

The Shell team will also be on track on February 9, running a rookie test with Rylan Gray.