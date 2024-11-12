As was the case for last year’s finale, the #3 entry is being backed by REDARC Defence & Space Reunite – a power solutions company catering to the defence and space sectors.

Adelaide was a strong round for the car last year as Todd Hazelwood qualified the BRT machine in the Top 10 Shootout on the Sunday.

His 2024 replacement Aaron Love heads to Adelaide looking to apply the lessons from a tough rookie season that currently has him 24th in the drivers’ standings.

“I’m definitely hoping to finish off the season well. It’s been a tough year for us, but Adelaide is always so much fun,” said the Carrera Cup graduate.

“It’s been nice to have a couple of weeks to reset after Gold Coast and Bathurst because you roll from one into the other and it’s such a mentally draining month of racing.

“To go in with a fresh mind and a fresh body is going to be nice. Hopefully the weather turns it on and there’ll be a lot of action there, so hopefully we can have a nice way to finish off the year.”

A difficult season for BRT has been compounded by a series of incidents for Love, starting with two shunts at the season-opener back in February.

His best race result to date was a 12th at the Australian Grand Prix back in March, while his best qualifying of 13th came amid his best overall performance at Symmons Plains in August.

“It’s definitely been a massive learning curve for me and I’ve learnt a lot,” Love added.

“[I’ve learnt] what’s not achievable with the car and things like that, what to really focus on and what’s needed to get a good performance out of the car and the team as well.

“Being able to try and roll that all into one big package and trying to put it all forward for the last round at Adelaide will be super important.”