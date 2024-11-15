Matt Stone Racing driver Hill touched the inside wall at Turn 8, which sent the Camaro side-on into the outside concrete.

The car then went spinning down the straight, eventually coming to rest on the racing line.

David Reynolds crashed at the same corner moments later – his spinning car tripping over one of its own flailing wheels and ending up partially on top of Hill’s.

Replays later showed that Richie Stanaway had also make heavy side-on contact with the Turn 8 fence moments before Hill.

The Grove Racing Mustang, however, was able to continue back to the pits.

Officials immediately red-flagged the session to clean up the mess and realign the concrete wall.

It appeared all three crashes were essentially separate – each driver tagging the armco on the inside, which is covered by shade during the late-afternoon session.

Hill’s car took heavy damage on all four corners – the impact appearing to have been made worse by the fact that Stanaway’s hit had moved one of the concrete blocks.

Matt Stone said his team will see if the car is repairable.

“[Cam] came over the radio saying ‘sorry’ and I think the videos speak to why,” said Stone.

“It’s disappointing, I think we’ve got pretty quick cars. We’ll just have to build it up and see what we can salvage for that side of the garage.

“We’ll have a crack. It’s certainly a big one but we’ve got a truck full of spares and a long night ahead of us.”

Team 18 owner Charlie Schwerkolt was left to rue Reynolds’ crash, given the speed shown in practice aboard a car that debuted last time out on the Gold Coast.

“He’s been on all weekend, he’s been so fast, he’s been incredible,” said Schwerkolt of Reynolds.

“I thought we just need a little bit of luck, and then somebody else’s mistake and we go into it, which is really disappointing.

‘[We’ll] rebuild the car and get it going again, it’s a brand new car. So gut-wrenching. It’s cruel.”