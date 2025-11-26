A Camaro is on display in the paddock dressed in a #97 Weathertech livery identical to what van Gisbergen has run in the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series at times this year.

It is there thanks to a new sponsorship deal between US-founded floor mat and accessories company and the National Trans Am Series.

“Theres no doubt that WeatherTech being a proud American company and Trans Am cars being built in America with American products, is a match made in heaven,” said Trans Am category manager Matt MacKelden.

“Having one of our cars on display at the Adelaide Grand Final this weekend in what has now become a famous livery is both an exciting and proud day for the Trans Am category and we can’t thank [Weathertech Australia GM] Matthew [Kay] and WeatherTech enough.

“I know the entire field is focussed on putting together a great show for the Adelaide fans and its exciting our Championship has come down the final round with a South Australian driver fighting for the title in Todd Hazelwood.”

Kay added: “As WeatherTech Australia we’re proud to stand alongside Trans Am and Supercars in supporting Australian Motorsport.

“It’s a natural extension of the strong involvement WeatherTech has in major international motorsport categories, and the synergy is fantastic.

“Together we’re committed to strengthening the sport, backing its categories and helping grow the future of racing in this country.”

Trans Am hits the track in Adelaide tomorrow with Practice 1 at 8am local time.