Cindric will compete with a striking orange livery featuring major backing from Armor All, Repco and Ford, and carrying the famous Tickford Racing #5.

The 27-year-old Team Penske Cup Series regular touched down in Australia on Friday, heading straight to Tickford HQ for a seat fitting in the car before heading to Sandown.

He logged a lap in the passenger seat of Cam Waters’ Monster Mustang on Friday afternoon before observing the team’s operations for the remainder of the weekend.

Cindric’s livery reveal has taken place ahead of his first steer of the machine during a ride day at the Melbourne venue today.

The American is being afforded time to settle into the car before passengers must be aboard.

Cindric will also enjoy a two-day test at The Bend in South Australia this week to acclimatise ahead of the November 27-30.

He will be guided throughout his Supercars cameo by engineer Rhys Lenegan, who previously worked at Tickford from 2020-22.

The #5 Armor All Mustang is the same car campaigned as a wildcard by Tickford for Super2 drivers Rylan Gray and Lochie Dalton earlier this year.