The South Australian Motorsport Board has teamed up with Mega Rewards to put a huge cash reward on the line for the 100-kilometre opener on the Adelaide street circuit.

It is a simple winner-takes-all equation to add spice to the first of three races that will help determine the 2025 Supercars champion.

“This initiative from Mega Rewards means Friday’s race could deliver any possible outcome,” said CEO of the SAMB Mark Warren.

“By putting real money on the line, we’re giving drivers a major incentive to come out swinging from the

very first race – and giving fans another reason to be in the stands from day one.

“Our thanks go to Mega Rewards for supporting this bold new initiative for the BP Adelaide Grand Final.”

The addition of the bounty follows a mixed reaction to Friday races at Sydney Motorsport Park and in Townsville so far this year.

One source of criticism around the concept has been a clause in the current broadcast agreement that means Fox Sports has exclusive rights to any Friday on-track action outside of the Bathurst 1000, even on a free-to-air weekend.

The same will apply to the Adelaide Grand Final.

Supercars CEO James Warburton welcomed this proactive move to add interest to the Friday race from the Adelaide promoter.

“This is a great addition to the Friday of our epic Grand Final for the Championship,” he said.

“In an already high stakes weekend, this will add extra incentive for Friday’s race.

“We have great partners with the South Australian Government and the South Australian Motor Sport Board and thank them and their partners for this great initiative.”

Under the new finals system, four drivers will head to Adelaide in contention to win the title no matter what happens in the lead-up.

The Adelaide Grand Final takes place from November 27-30.