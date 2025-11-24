Matt Stone Racing has switched out his regular #10 for the #222, a number that holds significance across Percat’s career.

He used it in Carrera Cup and Super2 on his way to Supercars, also sporting it at times during his main game career.

He was carrying #222 when he took a famous upset victory at what was then known as the Adelaide 500 in 2016.

With 97 main game Supercars starts to his name with the #222 the switch will mean he will bow out of the category on 100 starts with #222 on Sunday.

“It’s very special to finish my full-time Supercars career back in #222, it’s a bit of a full circle moment,” said Percat.

“I’ve had so many big moments and memories with that number, from Carrera Cup and Super2 through to Supercars.

“To race it for the final time at home in Adelaide, and bring up my 100th start in the number, makes this weekend even more meaningful.”

According to MSR, ‘thank you Nick’ will also feature on in-car signage, pit walling and posters across the weekend.

Percat is set to join Triple Eight as an enduro co-driver next year, while his #10 MSR Camaro will be taken over by rookie Zach Bates.