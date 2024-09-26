Supercars was bumped from the circuit’s second pitlane this year to accomodate Formula 2, resulting in teams operating from marquees set up on the infield.

It was the clearest sign yet of Supercars’ now fourth-placed position in the Albert Park pecking order behind the booming Formula 1 and its F2 and F3 tagalongs.

Regardless, Australian Grand Prix Corporation CEO Travis Auld says Supercars plays a valuable role in the event and that a multi-year deal is the target.

“It hasn’t been signed, but we’ve had some really productive discussions, so I’m confident they’ll be back at the event next year and for years to come,” Auld told Speedcafe.

“They are a really important part of our event, and that’s been the case for a long time before I arrived.

“But when you do sit in this chair, you realise the role they play and I think we’re good for them, so there’s a relationship there that’s healthy.

“I’m hopeful it’ll be signed for more than just one year and we’re able to do a multi-year. It’s a better reflection of how we feel about each other.”

Having the Supercars paddock crammed in behind the F2 pitlane at the 2024 event included heavy restrictions on access, locking out fans and limiting team guests.

That was a particular point of grievance for Supercars and could result in them moving to the outfield next year, pending ongoing discussions over how that would look.

“We gave them the opportunity if they wanted to be on the outfield or the infield,” reveals Auld of 2024. “They chose the infield, but that has some consequences, so we’re having those conversations.

“Probably what’s held up talks is more about what’s the best option for them, because the outfield just gives them greater access for their fans, and I think that’s what they missed out on last year.

“That infield space is quite congested now, the way the event has evolved, and the number of patrons all in there, and the traffic flow and grid walks and that sort of stuff.

“It becomes very difficult to integrate fans into that space.

“I think our learning from that is, if we want to give fans access, that’s a big part of what Supercars want to do, then my personal view is that can be better done in the outfield.

“But we need to invest with them to make sure it’s a good experience.”

The AGP has gone from strength to strength in recent years thanks to the global surge in interest in F1, resulting in sellout crowds on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the 2024 event.

Supercars is effectively the main show on the Thursday as there are no F1 track sessions.

“The opportunity for us is to grow the Thursday,” Auld affirmed. “And part of the conversation with Supercars is, what else can we do together, to engage their supporter base?”

A deal with the AGP is expected to be finalised soon as Supercars aims to reveal its full 2025 calendar at next month’s Bathurst 1000.