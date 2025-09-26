Heimgartner and co-driver Declan Fraser finished the 500-kilometre race dead last after dealing with both a clutch issue and steering damage from early contact.

The result was particularly costly in the context of Heimgartner’s finals hopes, the Kiwi slipping from eighth in the standings pre-Bend to 11th.

He will head to the Bathurst 1000 sitting 18 points behind the 10th place cut-off to stay in title contention.

In the latest of its technical videos, BJR owner Brad Jones explained what went wrong with the clutch at The Bend while also confirming that a new one will be fitted for the Great Race.

Watch below.