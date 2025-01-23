It will be the fourth car built by Team 18, designated T18-004. The car is close to completion and will be shaken down on February 13 ahead of its competitive debut.

The car formerly driven by Mark Winterbottom, dubbed T18-002, has been parked and will serve as a spare.

De Pasquale will take the #18 upon his arrival while teammate David Reynolds continues in the #20 carrying Tradie backing.

Reynolds, who began the 2024 season in chassis T18-001, will stay behind the wheel of chassis T18-003 despite the enormous crash it suffered at the Adelaide Street Circuit.

Chassis T18-001 has also been parked.

The DeWalt-backed De Pasquale comes to Team 18 off the back of a lengthy spell with Dick Johnson Racing.

“It’s been a busy off-season for everyone at Team 18 as we’ve worked to prepare for 2025 alongside starting up in our new factory which is not far away,” said team principal Adrian Burgess.

“Building a new car from the ground up is no small feat, but the team has done an incredible job ensuring Anton has a strong platform to start his journey with us.

“We’re excited to see what he can achieve in T18-004.

“Our focus has been on optimising every aspect of our operations heading into the new season, and the new chassis is a testament to that commitment.

“With the shakedown and livery launch just around the corner, we’re looking forward to hitting the ground running this season.”

The Repco Supercars Championship season opener takes place at Sydney Motorsport Park on February 21-23.