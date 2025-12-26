It was an interesting season for De Pasquale as he made the switch from Dick Johnson Racing to Team 18.

He was a solid top 10 performer and occasional podium finisher in what he says was one of the most intense Supercars seasons he’s been involved in.

De Pasquale also looks back at a stint with DJR that didn’t quite live up to expectations, opens up on having David Reynolds as a teammate (and the funky theories they share before an on-track session) and looks ahead to his future as a GM factory driver.